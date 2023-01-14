Lalit Modi On Oxygen Support After Covid, Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev Wishes Speedy Recovery

Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi has tested positive for coronavirus and is now on 24*7 oxygen support. On Friday, Lalit took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures in which he was seen lying on a hospital bed. In one of the clicks, he was also seen monitoring his oxygen level.

In the caption of his post, Lalit Modi revealed that he recently not only contracted COVID-19 but pneumonia as well. He also mentioned that he was airlifted to London from Mexico after three weeks of confinement.

“After 3 weeks in confinement with a double Covid in 2 weeks accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia - and post trying several times to leave. Finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two doctors and superstar super efficient son who did so much for me back in london. The flight was smooth. Unfortunately still on 24/7 external oxygen," he wrote.

Soon after Lalit Modi shared his health update, Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen took to the comment section and wished him a speedy recovery. “Wishing you a speedy recovery Lalit. Stay strong," he wrote.

For the unversed, Lalit Modi left everyone surprised in July 2022 when he announced that is dating Sushmita Sen. Back then, the former IPL chief dropped a series of pictures on his Instagram handle and referred to the former Miss Universe and actress as his ‘better half’. “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," he wrote. In another post, Lalit later clarified that they are not married but just in a relationship.

Following the announcement, Sushmita Sen faced backlash from a section of netizens on social media who went on to tag her as a ‘gold digger’. the Aarya actress gave a befitting reply to trolls later and called them ‘ignorant’ and ‘cheap’.

