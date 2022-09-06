Lalit Modi-Sushmita Sen Breakup? IPL Founder Sparks Split Rumours With Latest Instagram Update

Did Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen break up? That’s the question on everyone’s mind after the Indian Premier League (IPL) founder changed his Instagram bio on Monday. In July this year, Lalit shocked the internet when he announced that he and Sush are dating. He not only dedicated a post filled with old and present-day pictures of the duo, he had also changed his Instagram bio to give a nod to his lady love.

“Founder @iplt20 📍🇮🇳INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 🏏- finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47," his bio read until last week. However, on Monday, Lalit’s Instagram bio dropped Sushmita’s mention altogether in less than two months. His updated bio now reads, “Founder @iplt20 📍🇮🇳INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 🏏- 📍Moon."

The change in bio has led everyone to believe that Lalit and Sushmita have ended their love affair. However, the actress and the IPL founder continue to follow each other on Instagram. Lalit and Sushmita are yet to address the rumours.

In July, Lalit announced their relationship by sharing a series of pictures, which he geotagged as Belgrave Square.

“Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," he captioned the pictures.

After the duo announced their relationship, Sushmita was subjected to massive trolling. A section of the internet also tagged as a gold digger. The Main Hoon Na actress addressed the trolls with a post on Instagram.

“The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!!❤️And yes I still buy them myself!!!" she wrote.

