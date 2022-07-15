Lalit Modi-Sushmita Sen Love Affair Sparks Hilarious Meme Fest On Twitter

Love surely knows no barrier and Bollywood love affairs keep proving it right all the time. Lalit Modi, the former commissioner of the Indian Premier League, broke the internet Thursday night, sharing a bunch of pictures and saying he is dating B-town diva and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.

While sharing the post he wrote, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour to Maldives Sardinia with the families, not to mention my better-looking partner Sushmita Sen a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. Love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GOD’S GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER."

This news made netizens go all mad and now they can’t stop themselves from sharing hilarious memes. Here are some of the memes which will make you laugh out loud.

The very first one that we have will be relatable to all the single boys out there. It says, “Singles after seeing, Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi" and then a lyrical picture of Adnan Sami’s song that said, “Kaise Kaiso Ko Diya Hai."

The next one is a film scene of Gangs Of Wasseypur that says, “Dekh, dekh na." When your friends show you Lalit Modi Sushmita Sen Pictures and then ask “Tu kab Karega."

Followed by a crying GIF that says, “All of us 90s kids after we heard about Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen."

A video that shows an old man playing cricket in a very fun way was posted by a user. The tweet said, “Lalit Modi after announcing his relationship with Sushmita Sen."

Lalit Kumar Modi founded the Indian Premier League (IPL), serving as its first chairman and commissioner for three seasons until 2010. Between 2008 and 2010, he also held the position of Chairman of the Champions League.

Modi served as the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) vice president from 2005 to 2010. Additionally, he has held the positions of vice president of the Punjab Cricket Association and president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (2005–09 and 2014–15).

