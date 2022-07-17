Lalit Modi-Sushmita Sen's Viral Intimate Pic Gets a Hilarious Tanmay Bhat Twist; Tiger Shroff Reacts

Lalit Modi broke the internet earlier this week by announcing that he and Sushmita Sen are dating. The founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), who is currently a fugitive, shared some intimate pictures with Sushmita and declared his love for her. Not surprisingly, the pictures went viral. While the internet had all kinds of reactions, comedian Tanmay Bhat took things a notch higher and recreated one of the pictures.

Taking to Instagram, Tanmay shared a picture in which he and his friend Naveed Manakkodan recreated an intimate picture from the series of pictures shared by Lalit. In the picture, Tanmay was seen resting on a sofa and holding Naveed close, with his hand placed on Naveed’s head like in the original picture.

What made the Instagram post funnier was the caption. He began the caption like the message written by Lalit. “A new beginning. a new life. over the moon In love doesn’t mean marriage. YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN," he wrote before adding, “I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE FLATMATES."

The post left everyone in splits. Tiger Shroff liked the post while Akansha Ranjan Kapoor commented, “Deddddddd." Vijay Varma wrote, “Hahahahahhaahaha." Rasika Dugal was also in splits. A few fans also teased the duo. “Didn’t knew Naveed was Miss Universe. Happy for you @inaveedm," a fan wrote. “Now waiting for @inaveedm ‘s clarification post," added another.

Lalit Modi on Thursday evening announced he was dating the former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress. He went on to refer to her as his “better half". “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," he captioned the post. He soon clarified that they were not married but just in a relationship.

