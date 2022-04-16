Lara Dutta Birthday: When Mahesh Bhupathi Proposed Her In A Filmy Style

Bollywood actress Lara Dutta is celebrating her 44th birthday today. She is one of the actresses who hogged the limelight with her debut movie. Lara made her debut with 2003 film Andaaz which starred Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. Lara also won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her role in the film. She has already worked with big names of Bollywood including Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan.

However, after working with some of the big names of Bollywood and the initial success her career graph went down at one point and Due to this, she distanced herself from Bollywood. Around that period a lot of rumours started floating in the industry about her relationship with Tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi.

According to reports, Mahesh met Lara for the first time during a business meeting for a sports company and it was love at first sight for Mahesh. At that time Mahesh Bhupathi was already married to Shweta Jaishankar. But, later both of them got separated.

Mahesh Bhupathi proposed to Lara Dutta in a very filmy style. He proposed to the actress with a ring at a candlelight dinner during their visit to the United States. It is said that the ring that Mahesh Bhupathi gave to Lara was designed by himself.

In 2011, Lara and Mahesh Bhupathi tied the knot in Mumbai on Valentine’s Day. Only their family members attended Lara and Mahesh’s wedding.

After almost a decade she made a comeback with the film Bell-Bottom, which was released in 2021 and directed by Ranjit M Tewari. This is a multi-starrer film with Akshay Kumar as the lead. Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi played pivotal roles in the film.

Lara was born on April 16, 1978. At the age of 22, she won the title of Miss Universe in 2000. After Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta became the second Indian woman to win the title of Miss Universe.

