Lara Dutta Posts Picture with Zero Makeup: ‘Keeping It Real’

Lara Dutta is known for her beauty and glamour. The actress who was crowned Miss Universe in 2000 has come a long way after getting featured in blockbuster hits like Bhagam Bhaag, No Entry and Don 2. Apart from acting, Lara Dutta is quite fond of updating her social media feed from time to time. Following the trajectory, the Jhoom Barabar Jhoom actress recently shared her no-makeup look along with an encouraging note.

On Saturday, Lara Dutta took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of herself after a high-intensity workout without any speck of makeup on her. In another picture which was taken two hours later, the actor looked stunning in a green-coloured outfit and her makeup had been done properly. Comparing the two pictures and emphasizing on how no one wakes up all dolled up and that it requires a concerted effort by a team of professionals to make one look the way they look, Lara Dutta wrote in her caption, “Keeping it real!!! This was me at 7 pm tonite, right after a killer workout that wiped me out!!! The next image is me 2 hours later, ready to head out to celebrate my fraternity!! 💃💃 What’s the point??? Just that it’s important to know that none of us wake up looking like the way we do in the numerous glam photos you see of us!! It takes a small village to get us there!! In my case, hairdresser extraordinaire @clarabellesaldanha , my trusty makeup pouch and a favourite, jewelled tone colour. No matter how your days been, it’s important to get dressed and show up- for yourself."

Reacting to her raw avatar, several celebrities and fans quipped in to compliment the diva. Popular people like Farah Ali Khan, Deanne Pandey, Kritika Kamara, Gul Panag and Diandra Soares dropped heart and fire emojis, Anaita Shroff Adajania said, “Gorgeous in both". Meanwhile, one of her fans commented, “Always Beautiful!", Another one of them said, “Love you for your simplicity and for always keeping it real! You will forever remain one of my favourite queens! So effortless". Someone also wrote, “Fabulous in both! Thanks for inspiring women to be themselves. With or Without Makeup!"

On the work front, Lara Dutta was last seen in the comedy drama web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati alongside prominent names like Naseeruddin Shah, Raghubir Yadav, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra and Anya Singh. Now, the actress is all set to feature in Avishek Ghosh directorial Ishq-E-Nadaan with Shriya Pilgaonkar and Neena Gupta.

