Lara Dutta Says She 'Almost Had Heart Attack' When Her 4-year-old Daughter Spoke About 'Divorce'

Former Miss Universe and actress Lara Dutta revealed in a recent interview how her daughter almost gave her a “heart attack." The 43-year-old actress, who is married to tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi, has a daughter, Saira Bhupathi (9).

Speaking with Brut India, Lara revealed that both Mahesh and her are “avid bingers" of OTT shows. The actress said that they finished watching six seasons of Game of Thrones in a matter of two weeks, which she described as “serious binge-watching."

Lara then told Brut India that Mahesh’s favourite show is Friends and he even got their daughter hooked on to it when she was just four. “So at four, my daughter came and asked me one day, ‘Mum…’ she was playing a game and she said, ‘Oh, I’m living. This is my house, that’s your house and I’m divorced.’ And I almost had a heart attack, because I was just like ‘What are you saying? Who told you? What is divorce?’ and she’s like, ‘Oh, when two people are in a bad marriage and don’t get along and they’re living separately, it means they are divorced’," Lara said. The actress was clearly astounded to see her daughter learn the meaning of the word. Lara said that she asked her daughter who told her about it, to which Saira said, “Daddy did."

Lara then called up her husband, she told Brut, “I was like ‘Mahesh, why the hell have you told her what divorce is?’ and he started laughing. He was like, ‘No, we were watching Friends and she wanted to know why Ross was married three times.’ I was like, ‘So you told her the meaning of divorce?’" The actress laughed as she narrated the incident but then said, “That’s the kind of parents we are."

Lara was recently seen playing the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, in Bell Bottom which also starred Akshay Kumar, and Vaani Kapoor.

