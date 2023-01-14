Lara Dutta Shares Pics From Her Lohri 2023 Celebration With Mahesh Bhupathi And Daughter Saira

Everyone celebrated the festival of Lohri in their own way including the tinsel town celebs. From Neetu Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor, everyone seemed to be in the best of spirits celebrating the festival. Former Miss Universe and actor Lara Dutta also joined in to let fans know she celebrated the festival with her husband Mahesh Bhupathi and their daughter Saira.

On Friday, the Don actress took to her Instagram handle to drop a couple of pictures from the festivities. While the first snap was a solo pic of the actress sitting in front of the bonfire in a cream-coloured floral printed outfit, the other picture showed Lara posing with Mahesh and Saira.

Saira sported a blue and red coloured floral dress too while Mahesh looked dapper in a black shirt. The gleeful family were all smiles in the verdant lap of their garden. For her caption, Lara Dutta wrote, “Sab nu Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiyan (sending you many wishes for Lohri). #happylohri"

Reacting to the pictures, cricketer Robin Uthappa and tennis player Mustafa Ghouse dropped red heart emojis. Meanwhile, one of the fans commented, “I love the vibe! Stay happy! (star and fire emoji)". Another one wrote in Punjabi, “Tuhanu Bhi Ma’am". Someone else stated, “Tuhanu vi lakh badhaiyaan!!’ A fan also commented, “Happy Lohri! Wishing for the fourth crown!!"

Lara Dutta was crowned the Miss Universe title in 2000 and has come a long way after getting featured in blockbuster hits like Bhagam Bhag, No Entry, and Don 2. She was last seen in the comedy-drama web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati alongside prominent names like Naseeruddin Shah, Raghubir Yadav, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, and Anya Singh. Now, the actress is all set to feature in Avishek Ghosh’s directorial Ishq-E-Nadaan with Shriya Pilgaonkar and Neena Gupta.

