Lara Dutta Starrer Kaun Banegi Shikharwati Premieres On Zee 5 Today

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, when cinema halls are operating only with 50 percent occupancy across many states, OTT platforms have come to the rescue of filmmakers and viewers as well. Many films and web series entertained the audience on OTT platforms during the first and second waves of the pandemic.

Now, Lara Dutta starrer Kaun Banegi Shikharwati is streaming on Zee 5 starting today. Apart from Lara, the web series boasts of a stellar star cast including veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, Raghubir Yadav, Soha Ali Khan, Anya Singh, Kritika Kamra, Cyrus Sahukar and Varun Thakur.

The teaser and official poster of the series were recently released on Koo app.

Advertisement

The series narrates the story of a former king living with a dysfunctional family. He devises an outlandish plan for the purpose of uniting his estranged daughters. Meanwhile, an income tax investigation is looming over the hidden treasure of the palace.

Advertisement

Lara Dutta posted a string of photos with the star cast on Instagram recently. We can see Naseeruddin Shah seating on a throne with the actresses around him. In the second one, all the actors are decked up in their beautiful attires. A royal mansion can be seen in the background. The third photo indicates that this series is going to be a fun filled ride as Naseeruddin stands holding a rifle with actors looking horrified in the background.

Lara has also devised a unique method of promoting the series. She is inviting people to perform a challenge. The challenge is to say the lines “Shikhar ooncha, shikhar ki chotee oonchi, oonchey shikhar par baithi Shikharwati" 3 times. You have to say these lines at a very fast pace. The best one will be featured on Lara’s social media.

Meanwhile Lara has nominated actresses Tisca Chopra and Neha Dhupia to perform the challenge.

So what are you waiting for? Watch the series and perform the challenge.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.