Lara Dutta Tests Positive for Covid-19; BMC Declares Area as Micro Containment Zone

Bollywood diva Lara Dutta has tested positive for Covid-19.
On Friday (26 March), 38 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the city.

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: March 26, 2022, 10:38 IST

Amid speculations of the fourth wave of coronavirus, Bollywood diva Lara Dutta has tested positive for Covid-19. Even though the actor hasn’t said anything about it, Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed her house in Bandra and declared the area as Micro Containment Zone, according to TOI.

Lara is the only one who has contracted the virus in her family. On Friday, 38 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Mumbai.

Lara recently shared a picture of her daughter with her special friend Celina Jaitley’s kids on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, Lara wrote, “Then and Now!! 4 to 10 and these two handsome spiders are still rocking it!. Your spider girl misses you’ll!! Happiest of birthdays dearest @winstonjhaag and @viraajjhaag !! May you’ll keep swinging through life!! Well done mommy and daddy! @celinajaitlyofficial #24 March"

Lara Dutta’s latest Instagram post.

Reacting to the post, Celina wrote, “A big hug to my darling Biyars … can’t wait to get the little bundle of decades together… big hug and loads of love."

On the work front, Lara was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s film Bell Bottom along with Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. In addition, she has appeared in Hiccups and Hookups, Hundred, and Kaun Banega Shikharvati on OTT.

For the unversed, Lara is the winner of the Miss Universe 2000 pageant. She was previously crowned as Miss Intercontinental in 1997. In her career, she has primarily worked in Hindi films and is the recipient of several accolades, including a Filmfare Award.

first published: March 26, 2022, 10:38 IST