Lara Dutta Welcomes Harnaaz Sandhu to 'Miss Universe Club'; Priyanka Chopra Celebrates the Milestone

Messages congratulating the newly-crowned Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu poured in from all over the internet on Monday morning, just moments after she bagged the prestigious title in a glitzy ceremony that took place at the Port of Eilat in Eilat, Israel. Harnaaz made history as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021 — beating contestants from 80 countries — 21 years after India last brought home the title.

Bollywood actress Lara Dutta took to Twitter to shower love on Harnaaz and also welcomed her to the “Miss Universe club". Only two Indians before Sandhu have won the title of Miss Universe - actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

Lara tweeted, “Congratulations, @HarnaazSandhu03!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!!"

Former Miss World Priyanka Chopra wrote, “And the new Miss Universe is… Miss India! Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03… bringing the crown home after 21 years!"

The Chandigarh-based model, who is pursuing her master’s degree in public administration, was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the pageant in 2020. While Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira, 22, finished second, South Africa’s Lalela Mswane, 24, came third. During the final question and answer round, Harnaaz was asked what advice would she give to young women on how to deal with the pressure they face today.

“The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that’s what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that are happening worldwide."

The selection committee included actor and Miss Universe India 2015 Urvashi Rautela, Adamari Lopez, Adriana Lima, Cheslie Kryst, Iris Mittenaere, Lori Harvey, Marian Rivera, and Rena Sofer.

