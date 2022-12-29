Home » News » Movies » Largest Global Cafe Event, Charity Drives and More, BTS ARMYs Leave No Stone Unturned to Celebrate V's Birthday

Largest Global Cafe Event, Charity Drives and More, BTS ARMYs Leave No Stone Unturned to Celebrate V's Birthday

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V is all set to celebrate his 27th birthday on Friday and it has already begun trending on social media.

December 29, 2022

South Korea

BTS fans are planning a grand celebration for Taehyung's birthday
BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V’s global fanbase has gone to extreme lengths to celebrate the singer’s birthday tomorrow, December 30. From decorating cafes, and bus stops to underground city subway, several projects have been launched to mark the special occasion. The Christmas Tree-hitmaker is all set to celebrate his 27th birthday on Friday and it has already begun trending on social media as ‘Happy V Day.’ Such is the excitement that many cafes have also placed giant dolls of the singer outside for fans to click photos. Here’s taking a quick look at some of the projects that have been organized by ARMYs for the Sweet Night fame.

The Cafe Project

Nuna V, which is the most-followed Korean fansite of V, is reportedly self-funding one of the biggest global cafe events ever. It is scheduled to take place in six different cafes across several countries including South Korea, Japan, and Dubai. The main aim of the project is to provide ARMYs with a common venue to meet and celebrate their favourite singer’s birthday. Along with their own unique theme, the cafes will take the festive season a notch higher to display their mutual love for V. Check out the details of the project below:

RELATED NEWS

The Bus project

Besides Cafe, fans have also displayed their massive support for the musician on various bus shelters located in high-density locations throughout December. Nuna V organized the ‘Vung Vung Bus’ which is decorated with Taehyung’s photographs. Making reference to V’s originated ‘Purple You’ comment, the buses are purple-themed with ‘Borahae’ and ‘I Purple You’ imprinted in bold. KTH Supporters, another fansite of V, created the ‘Happy Vus’, a bus filled with V’s advertisement located in the vicinity of the HYBE building. Meanwhile, five fans of the singer also teamed up to decorate the Busan City Bus number 80 to mark the special occasion. The entire month saw placements of large billboards of the singers on bus shelters near Osaka, Tokyo, and other cities.

The Underground City project

The Chinese fanbase of the k-pop idol known as ‘China Baida V Bar’ announced that they will create an ‘Underground City’ in the country’s subway that will comprise 17,1999 LED screens. The extensive birthday project involves these screens projects videos and photos of the singer.

In addition to this, ARMYs all across the globe have also planned charity drives, donations, and listening parties for the singer.

December 29, 2022
