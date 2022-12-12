Last Week Tamil Releases See Lacklustre Response at Box Office; Know Collections

Tamil films that were released last Friday (December 9) aren’t doing great at the box office. This has come as a shock to the filmmakers. December comes with a lot of releases as it is the month with the most holidays. Last Friday saw the release of Vadivelu-starrer Nai Shekhar returns, Jeeva’s Varalaru Mukkiyam, Vijay Anand, Gurumoorthi, Evil, DR 56, Estate, and Rajni’s Baba re-relase in the theatres.

According to reports, Baba has got a good opening but at the same time, it wasn’t as much as expected due to the formation of cyclone Mandous on Friday. Due to the impact of the storm in the past two days, most people have avoided going to the theatres to watch their favourite stars in action.

Cyclone Mandous caused movies to be hit by a major box office collection setback this weekend although it was a holiday for most people on Saturday and Sunday. They were forced to stay safe rather than risk their safety for films.

Usually Friday evenings, Saturdays and Sundays see housefull shows for Tamil movies in the state and people flock to the theatres to watch new releases. In fact, the movies also see great collections on the following weekdays if the movie gets good reviews from audiences during the weekend. However, this weekend was different. Movies that were released on December 9 will see a further backlash this weekend as people will emphasize more on new releases rather than films of the past week.

Some Tamil films to look forward to this week are Pathu Thala starring Silambarasan Rajendar and directed by N. krishna, Ilamai Enum Poongatru starring Sakthi Velmurugan and directed by Vinoth Rajendran, and Laththi starring Vishal Krishna and directed by Vinoth Kumar.

