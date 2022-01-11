Lata Mangeshkar Admitted to ICU at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai After Contracting Covid-19

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday after she was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. The 92-year-old singer, who is also known as the nightingale of India, is currently undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital.

Sharing Mangeshkar’s health update, her niece Rachna told news agency ANI, “She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers."

Meanwhile, sources confirmed to us, “Lata Mangeshkar is asymptomatic and doesn’t need external oxygen support. She is healthy and doctors are monitoring the situation well."

Mangeshkar was earlier admitted to the hospital in November 2019 after she complained of breathing problems. At the time, Mangeshkar’s younger sister Usha had said the singer had a viral infection.

In September last year, Mangeshkar celebrated her 92nd birthday with her immediate family members. While her birthday was an intimate celebration, there was an outpour of love and best wishes for the music icon from all quarters on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said he prays for Mangeshkar’s “long and healthy life".

“Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility and passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi’s long and healthy life," Modi said in a tweet.

In a career spanning over seven decades, the Indore-born Mangeshkar has lent her voice to thousands of songs in over 1,000 Hindi films as well as in various regional and foreign languages. Her last full album was for the late filmmaker Yash Chopra-directed 2004 film “Veer Zaara". Mangeshkar’s last song was “Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki", which was released on March 30, 2021, as a tribute to the Indian Army. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in 2001.

Lata Mangeshkar is also the recipient of several awards including Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

