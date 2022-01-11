Lata Mangeshkar Covid Positive: Madhur Bhandarkar, Prakash Javadekar Join Fans To Pray For Her Speedy Recovery

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has tested positive for Covid-19. The 92-year-old singer, fondly known as the nightingale of India, has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Following the news of Lata’s health, many took to Twitter and prayed for Lata’s speedy recovery. This includes filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and politician Prakash Javadekar.

Madhur shared a tweet about Lata’s health update and said, “Wishing @mangeshkarlata didi a speedy recovery." Musician Salim Merchant shared a picture of Lata and wrote, “Prayers for @mangeshkarlata ji’s speedy recovery." Political leader Prakash Javadekar also prayed for her fast recovery. “Get well soon Lata Mangeshkar ji. Whole country is praying for your good health," he said.

Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of legendary singer Kumar Sanu, also urged everyone to pray for her. “Wishing The Nightingale of India - Lata Mangeshkar Mam, a speedy recovery. Please pray for her everyone," he tweeted.

Fans too prayed for her speedy recovery. “Wishing our Maa Saraswati BharatRatna @mangeshkarlata didi a speedy recovery from #COVID. While I’m sure that she’s in good hands at the Breach Candy hospital, let’s keep her in our prayers. We need her to come back stronger & mesmerize us further with her mellifluous voice," a Twitter user prayed. “Wishing a speedy recovery to the legendary, pride, the nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar Ji. Get Well Soon ma’am!" added another.

Lata was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday. Sharing Lata’s health update, her niece Rachna told ANI, “She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers." sources confirmed to us, “Lata Mangeshkar is asymptomatic and doesn’t need external oxygen support. She is healthy and doctors are monitoring the situation well."

