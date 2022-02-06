Lata Mangeshkar Death: Award-Winning Songs by the Melodious Singer

Veteran Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, February 6. The Nightingale of India was hospitalized in a Mumbai hospital last month after contracting the coronavirus. The 92-year-old singer has sung some of the classic songs that are still remembered and cherished by music admirers in the country. Let us take a look at some of her award-winning melodies and remember her in our hearts.

>Beeti Na Bitai Raina

From the 1972 movie Parichay, this song won Lata the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer. Directed by Gulzar, Parichay starred Jeetendra, Jaya Bachchan, Pran, Veena, AK Hangal, Leela Mishra, Keshto Mukherjee, and Asra. Composed by RD Burman, Beeti Na Bitai Raina also included Bhupinder Singh.

>Roothe Roothe Piya Manaoon Kaise

Picturized on Jaya and Vijay Anand, this song from the 1974 movie Kora Kagaz won Lata another National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer. The song is composed by Kalyanji Anandji and written by MG Hashmat. Kora Kagaz was directed by Anil Ganguly and starred AK Hangal, Achala Sachdev, and Deven Verma.

>Yaara Seeli Seeli

Written by Gulzar and composed by Lata’s younger brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar, this song from 1991 movie Lekin won the singer her third National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer. Lekin is a mystery drama released in 1991, loosely based on the 1895 short story Kshudhit Pashaan by Rabindranath Tagore. The movie starred Vinod Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, Amjad Khan, Alok Nath, and Beena Banerjee, and a special appearance by Hema Malini.

>Aaja Re Pardesi

Lata won the Filmfare award under the Best Playback Singer category for this song that featured in the 1958 movie Madhumati. It was composed by Salil Chowdhary and written by Shailendra. Aaja Re Pardesi is picturised on Dilip Kumar and Vyjayantimala. The movie was directed and produced by Bimal Roy, and written by Ritwik Ghatak and Rajinder Singh Bedi.

>Kahi Deep Jale Kahi Dil

From the movie Bees Saal Baad, this song won Lata another Filmfare award for Best Female Playback Singer in 1963. The music was composed by Hemant Kumar and written by Shakeel Baduyani.

Directed by Biren Nag, Bees Saal Baad starred Biswajeet, Waheeda Rehman, Madan Puri, Manmohan Krishna, Sajjan, Lata Sinha, and Asit Sen.

May her soul rest in peace.

