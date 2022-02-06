Lata Mangeshkar Death: Eleven Lesser-Known Facts About the Nightingale of India

Sunday, February 6, will be remembered as a dark day as the legend Lata Mangeshkar, the Nightingale of India, left us for her heavenly abode. She was 92. The veteran singer had carved an impeccable legacy in a glorious career spanning eight decades. She rendered innumerable songs across genres in 36 languages. Her voice had remained the perfect reference for generations of composers and listeners. As per frequent collaborator and renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar, Lata’s greatness cannot be encapsulated by any other word than her name itself.

The famous lines by Gulzar: Naam Gum Jayega — Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain perfectly captured her relentless passion for music. She was admitted to the ICU ward of a Mumbai hospital after she tested positive for COVID-19 in January.

As the world mourns her death, we look at some lesser-known facts about her:

1. She was the eldest child born to Shevanthi and Dinathan Mangeshkar. The singer has four siblings — Asha Bhosle, Usha, Meena and Hridaynath.

2. Lata’s mother was the second wife of her father. Dinanath’s first wife was Lata’s maternal aunt, who died early into the marriage.

3. Lata was named Hema when she was born. The name was changed to Lata, inspired by a character named Latika in one of her father’s plays.

4. Dinanath was a keen theatre artist and classical singer. Hence, Lata from a young age was exposed to music. She also played a part in her father’s play when she was five years old.

5. After her father’s demise, Lata became the sole breadwinner of the family. The first song she sang was for a Marathi film Kiti Hasaal. The song was never released as it never made it to the movie’s final cut.

6. Lata lived the first 16 years of her life in Indore where she was born. Her native house is now a clothing showroom.

7. Lata acted in eight films between the years 1942-1948. She composed music for a couple of Marathi films under the pseudonym, Anandghan.

8. The veteran music artist credits music director Ghulam Haider as her godfather as he always had complete faith in her talent.

9. Lata became the first Indian artist ever to perform at the prestigious London’s Royal Albert Hall.

10. She has a permanent gallery reserved at the Lord’s Stadium to enjoy her favourite sport- cricket.

11. Lata’s patriotic song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon moved the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to tears when she performed the song at New Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on January 27, 1963.

