Lata Mangeshkar Death: Tricolour at Half-mast at Embassy of India in US and Indian Pavilion in Dubai Expo

Two days of national mourning was announced after the death of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar on February 6. It was announced that the National Flag will also be at half-mast as a mark of respect. Not only in the country, Indians elsewhere are also mourning the loss of the queen of melody. The National Flag is flying at half-mast at the Embassy of India in Washington DC as a mark of respect. So is the Tricolour at the the Indian Pavilion in Dubai Expo in the UAE.

Advertisement

“As a mark of respect for legendary singer #LataMangeshkar, all cultural activities at the Indian pavilion#Expo2020Dubai, for the next two days, have been cancelled," said UAE official Hassan Sajwani.

The week-long Kerala week festival just started two days back, after it was inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan officially in the presence of UAE’s Minister of Culture, Youth, and Social Development, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.

The demise of the legendary Indian singer has shocked the royal family, the Dubai administration, and lakhs of her fans in UAE. The UAE royal family has sent their condolence message to her family.

At the Indian Pavilion at the Dubai Expo, the Indian team members and the visitors observed a two minute silence to pay homage to her.

“The flag flies half-mast at the #IndiaPavilion at @expo2020dubai as a mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar ji. The India team and visitors observe a two-minute silence to pay homage to the legendary singer & the Nightingale of India on her demise.#IndiaPavilion deeply mourns the demise of Lata Mangeshkar ji. We join the nation in offering homage to India’s nightingale. Rest in peace," tweeted the Indian pavilion team.

Advertisement

The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is one of the biggest platforms to showcase India to the world and project the country as the next hub for growth and innovation. Nestled at the Al Forsan Park adjacent to the ‘Opportunity’ district of the Expo 2020 Dubai, India Pavilion is created on the theme of “Openness. Opportunity. Growth."

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.