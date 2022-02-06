Lata Mangeshkar Funeral: Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar Attend Last Rites of Legendary Singer, Pay Respects

Shah Rukh Khan made his way to Shivaji Park to attend Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral. The singer died on Sunday morning following a multi-organ failure. The cremation will take place at 6:30 pm. Shah Rukh was seen wearing a white T-shirt and a pair of sunglasses while covering his face with a mask.

The actor sat beside Sachin Tendulkar. The appearance marked Shah Rukh’s first public appearance since his son Aryan Khan was released on bail in a drug-related case in October last year. The actor had been maintaining a low profile since the case.

He also paid his last respects to Lata and offered a prayer as well.

Lata Mangeshkar’s entire family, including younger sister Asha Bhosle, arrived at Shivaji Park where the legendary singer’s mortal remains have been kept for the public darshan. The funeral will be attended by PM Narendra Modi as well. The mortal remains draped in the national flag were taken in a truck decorated with flowers from her residence in south Mumbai to Shivaji Park. The song “Meri Aawaz Hi Pehchaan Hai" played while the procession headed to the park.

Known as the ‘Nightingale of India,’ had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms on January 8 and was undergoing treatment at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for a month. Lata was showing improvement until last week but her health deteriorated on Saturday. She was put back on ventilator support on Saturday morning. The singer was also being treated for pneumonia. She recovered from COVID-19 and pneumonia on January 30.

On Sunday morning, Lata’s doctor Dr Pratit Samdani told reporters outside the hospital, “Lata di died at 8.12 am due to multi-organ failure after over 28 days of COVID-19 diagnosis." Lata’s sister Usha Mangeshkar confirmed the news to News18, “Yes Lata didi has passed away. I am at the hospital." Lata is survived by her 3 sisters - Usha Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Meena Khadikar - and brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

