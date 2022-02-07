Lata Mangeshkar Befriended Doctor's 8-year-old Daughter Months Before Death Via Video Chat

Lata Mangeshkar’s demise has shaken the nation. The singer tested positive for Covid-19 last month and was also diagnosed with pneumonia. She was hospitalised soon after her diagnosis. While Lata showed signs of recovery by the end of January, her condition deteriorated on Saturday. She died of multiple organ failure on Sunday.

While several stars from the fraternity expressed their grief, for the doctors and nurses treating Lata, the loss felt a lot more personal. Speaking with Indian Express, Dr. Pratit Samdani, internal medicine specialist and consultant at the Breach Candy Hospital, said that Lata had befriended his eight-year-old daughter.

He recalled meeting Lata first in 2019 when she was complaining of issues in breathing. She was placed on life support for a while at that point before she was discharged. They developed an affectionate relationship during this time. However, after the pandemic set in, she refrained from visiting hospitals in person and opted for a weekly consultation over a video call.

“During these calls, she would often share memories of various incidents while recording songs in studios, performing on stage and working with other singers. She also developed a special bond with my eight-year-old daughter. She would often video chat with her during consultation. Lata didi wanted to meet my daughter but due to the pandemic, it couldn’t happen. But they met virtually several times over video call. My daughter was so fond of Lata didi that she sent handwritten letters to her," he said.

Lata’s funeral took place on Sunday evening at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The cremation was attended by political leaders, actors and sports stars. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also flew down to Mumbai and attended the last rites.

Known as the Nightingale of India, Lata was a recipient of Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She had also won three National Awards for her songs, besides the many Filmfare awards.

