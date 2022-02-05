Lata Mangeshkar Health: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray's Wife, Piyush Goyal and More Visit Singer In Hospital

Hours after reports that Lata Mangeshkar’s health has deteriorated, a few political leaders paid a visit to the singer in the hospital. Lata was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai last month after she was diagnosed with Covid-19. She reportedly had mild symptoms. She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Last week, the doctors treating her had said that Lata had been put off the ventilator but was still in the ICU.

However, on Saturday, news broke out that Lata was put on the ventilator again after her health deteriorated. In the evening, the doctor treating Lata at the hospital, Dr. Pratik Samdani, informed the media that “aggressive therapy" continues and that Lata ‘is tolerating the procedures well’.

Amid Lata’s latest health updates, a few ministers were seen visiting the hospital where Lata is admitted. On Saturday evening, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal, visited Breach Candy and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to her family. “The prayers of the whole nation are with Lata Didi. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent wishes for her fast recovery. We all want her to be fine soon, and are praying for her long life," he told the media gathered outside the hospital.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray was also spotted making her way to the hospital on Saturday evening. Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, also visited the hospital. He also tweeted. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray was also seen visiting the hospital.

Besides political leaders, Lata’s family members Asha Bhosle and Hridaynath Mangeshkar were also seen visiting the hospital on Saturday evening. Asha assured anxious fans that Lata Mangeshkar is stable. “Doctor has said she’s stable. There is an improvement," she told the media that were present outside the hospital.

Known as the Nightingale of India, Lata began her singing career at the age of 13 in 1942. Lata Mangeshkar’s hit songs include “Ajeeb dastan hai ye", “Pyar Kiya to Darna Kya", “Neela Asman So Gaya", and “Tere Liye", among others.

