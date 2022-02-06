Lata Mangeshkar Never Listened To Her Iconic Songs - Do You Know Why?

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has left the entire nation teary-eyed. The ‘Nightingale of India’ was admitted in Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital for almost a month now, where she breathed her last on the morning of Sunday, February 6. While the nation is mourning the huge loss, Lata Mangeshkar’s songs have become eternal.

Lata Mangeshkar’s career spanned almost eight decades during which she sang over 25,000 songs in 36 languages. Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, Aisa des hai mera, humko humise chura lo, yeh galiyan yeh chaubara, didi tera devar deewana, dil to pagal hai, tere liye, zindagi pyar ka geet hai, and others - the list of Lata Mangeshkar’s melodious songs in neverending.

However, not many people know that the legendary singer never used to listen to her own songs. Yes, you read it right. In 2020, Lata revealed that if she listens to her own songs, she will end up finding mistakes in them. “Never! I never listen to my songs. If I did, I’d find a hundred mistakes in my singing. Even in the past, once I finished recording a song I was done with it," she had told Bollywood Hungama. The meaning is simple, for Lata, each of her songs had to be better than the previous ones. “If at all I listen to them, I feel I could have done so much better, applied my creative mind, given it a higher rendition," Lata later told The Hindu in another interview.

Meanwhile, Dr. Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital has now issued a statement revealing that the singer died of multiple organ failure. “It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of #LataMangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID19," he said.

Social media is already flooded with the nation mourning the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to politicians across party lines and Bollywood celebrities, Lata Mangeshkar’s death has left everyone grief-struck.

Rest in peace, Lata Mangeshkar!

