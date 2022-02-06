Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away Due To Multi-Organ Failure; PM Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Others Pay Last Respects

The country woke up to the heartbreaking news of Lata Mangeshkar’s death on Sunday. The legendary singer was hospitalised last month due after testing positive for Covid-19. While she showed signs of recovery last week, her condition deteriorated on Saturday. The doctor treating her on Sunday informed the media that Lata passed away due to multi-organ failure. Tributes for the singer poured in from across the country and also from Pakistan.

Read more: Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away: PM Modi, Shah Rukh Khan Attend Funeral

Advertisement

Several stars including Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher were seen making their way to Lata Mangeshkar’s house on Sunday afternoon to pay their last respects. The funeral took place on Sunday evening at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Several politicians and stars made their way to the funeral and paid their last respects. PM Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor were among those who attended the funeral.

See pics here: Lata Mangeshkar Funeral: PM Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Asha Bhonsle and Other Family Members Attend Last Rites

Ranbir Kapoor also made headlines during the day after a new report claimed that the actor is getting married this summer. Ranbir has been dating Alia for a few years now. An ETimes report claimed that Ranbir and Alia are planning an April wedding and initial preparations have begun in both the Kapoor and Bhatt families. “Those in the know believe that Ranbir-Alia will choose to marry in Ranthambore, Rajasthan because that’s where the two have vacationed the most and it’s a favourite destination for both," the report states.

Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Set to Tie the Knot in April; Wedding to Take Place in Ranthambore?

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s social media banter had their fans’ attention on Sunday. The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared a stunning picture of herself relaxing by the pool. Malaika was seen wearing a bright orange bikini top and teamed it up with black shorts. She captioned the picture, “Sunday sunny side up……" Malaika’s boyfriend Arjun Kapoor was the first to comment. He wrote, “Nice caption," adding a rolling eye emoji.

See the pic here: Malaika Arora Treats Fans to Sultry Poolside Pic; Arjun Kapoor Appreciates Her Caption Writing Skills

Advertisement

Sunil Grover recently had to undergo heart surgery after there were blocked found in two of his arteries. The third artery was almost blocked as well. He was discharged from the hospital a couple of days back. On Sunday, a report suggested that Salman Khan had asked his team of doctors to keep an eye on Sunil. Salman and Sunil had worked on the film Bharat and it is said that the two are good friends. “The actor asked his team of doctors, who also work with Being Human, to make sure everything was fine. Salman’s team also kept a check on Sunil’s heart surgery," a source told Times of India.

Read more: Salman Khan Asked His Team of Doctors to Keep a Check on Sunil Grover’s Health: Report

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.