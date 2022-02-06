Home / News / Movies /  Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away LIVE Updates: India Mourns Its Nightingale's Death; 2-Day National Mourning Announced
Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away LIVE Updates: India Mourns Its Nightingale's Death; 2-Day National Mourning Announced

Lata Mangeshkar Death LIVE Updates: Lata Mangeshkar, who was known as the 'Queen of Melody,' breathed her last at 8:12 am on Sunday in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Updated: February 06, 2022, 11:46 IST
Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away LIVE Updates: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away due to a multi-organ failure in Mumbai on Sunday morning. Mangeshkar, who was known as the ‘Queen of Melody’ and the ‘Nightingale of India’, breathed her last at 8:12 am in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Read More

Feb 06, 2022 11:46 IST

Lata Mangeshkar dies: Top politicians arrive at Breach Candy hospital

Several high-profile politicians including Sharad Pawar and Raj Thackeray arrived at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital soon after the news of Lata Mangeshkar’s death was announced.

Feb 06, 2022 11:42 IST

Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Security beefed up at Breach Candy hospital

Soon after the news of Lata Mangeshkar’s death, a heavy police force was deployed outside Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where the legendary singer was being treated.

Feb 06, 2022 11:40 IST

Lata Mangeshkar dies: Singer Sonu Nigam gets emotional

Sonu Nigam, who considered Lata Mangeshkar his inspiration, said that he is unable to process the news of the death of the legendary singer and it’s unfortunate that he couldn’t be with her during this time.

Feb 06, 2022 11:34 IST

Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Visuals outside Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital

Visuals outside Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday morning.

Feb 06, 2022 11:32 IST

Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92: Aditya Thackeray reaches Breach Candy hospital

Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray has arrived at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital, where Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday morning.

Feb 06, 2022 11:29 IST

Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Heartfelt tributes pour in for singer in Indore

Lata Mangeshkar’s photo has been installed with a garland of flowers in the Mehta Cloth Centre, a shop that was opened at the place where the legendary singer was born. Lata Mangeshkar was born on 28 September 1929 in a Marathi family in Wagh Sahib Enclosure of Indore, predominantly a Sikh locality of Indore.

Feb 06, 2022 11:22 IST

Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92: Shweta Tiwari remembers legendary singer

Actress Shweta Tiwari has paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday due to a multi-organ failure. Sharing a throwback pic of Mangeshkar, Shweta wrote, “Legends live forever."

Feb 06, 2022 11:19 IST

Lata Mangeshkar passes away: A big loss to the entire nation, says Shilpa Shetty

Actress Shilpa Shetty has mourned the death of Lata Mangeshkar. Shilpa wrote, “Lost a Legend today… Many generations will always remember you like this, @lata_mangeshkar ji. A big loss to the entire nation."

Feb 06, 2022 11:14 IST

Anushka Sharma pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma mourns the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Anushka shared a throwback pic of Mangeshkar on her Instagram account and wrote, “‘God speaks through beautiful voices’. Sad sad day for India as our nightingale leaves her mortal body. Lataji’s voice has immortalised her forever. She will live in our hearts through her music. My deepest condolences to her family, friends, and fans."

Feb 06, 2022 11:10 IST

Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Actor Chiranjeevi is 'heartbroken'

South superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela is “heartbroken" by the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning. He tweeted, “Nightingale of India, one of the greatest Legends #Lata Didi is no more. Heartbroken. The vacuum due to this colossal loss can never be filled. She lived an extraordinary life. Her music lives on and will continue to cast a spell until Music is there! Rest in Peace #LataMangeshkar."

Feb 06, 2022 11:06 IST

India has lost its nightingale: Kajal Aggarwal on Lata Mangeshkar's death

Actress Kajal Aggarwal has paid a moving tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. She tweeted, “India has lost its nightingale! You will be terribly missed but your legacy will live forever."

Feb 06, 2022 11:00 IST

Kangana Ranaut remembers 'legend' Lata Mangeshkar

Kangana Ranaut has mourned the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar in a series of posts on her Instagram stories. Kangana wrote, “Never met her in my life yet today can’t hold back my tears… such is the essence of a true artist they are a part of our bloodstream through their work. What a loss!!! India’s most beautiful voice is gone!!! There will never be another Lata ji."

Feb 06, 2022 10:56 IST

Lata Mangeshkar dies: Her legacy is truly unparalleled, says Mahesh Babu

South superstar Mahesh Babu has expressed grief over Lata Mangeshkar’s death. He tweeted, “Deeply saddened by Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise. A voice that defined Indian music for generations… Her legacy is truly unparalleled. Heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones, and all her admirers. Rest in peace Lata ji. There will never be another."

Feb 06, 2022 10:55 IST

Throwback: When Lata Mangeshkar was awarded Bharat Ratna

Lata Mangeshkar was a recipient of numerous awards throughout her extensive singing career. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour in 2001.

Feb 06, 2022 10:51 IST

Shahid Kapoor thanks Lata Mangeshkar for her 'glorious voice'

Shahid Kapoor has paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday morning. He tweeted, “An icon a legend… words will always fall short. Thank you for your glorious voice Lata ji. It will resonate worldwide for generations to come. RIP."

Feb 06, 2022 10:49 IST

Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92: Ajay Devgn offers his 'deepest' condolences to singer's family

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has offered his “deepest condolences" to Lata Mangeshkar’s family. He tweeted, “An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji’s songs."

Feb 06, 2022 10:46 IST

Lata Mangeshkarji's voice will always be India's voice: Dia Mirza

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar as the “glorious nightingale of India," Dia Mirza wrote on Instagram, “Lata Mangeshkarji’s voice will always be India’s voice. Rest in glory."

Feb 06, 2022 10:43 IST

Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92: Flags at half-mast, 2-day national mourning

The national flag will fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect for the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday morning. Besides, two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of the late legendary singer.

Feb 06, 2022 10:41 IST

Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92: Singer was suffering from lung ailments

Lata Mangeshkar was suffering from lung ailments for nearly two-and-a-half years and would often use oxygen at her home. In November 2019, Mangeshkar was admitted to Breach Candy hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Feb 06, 2022 09:25 IST

We tried our level best to save Lata Mangeshkar: Breach Candy hospital medical director

Breach Candy hospital medical director said that Lata Mangeshkar passed away at 8.12 am. “She came here as a Covid patient and age was against her. We tried our level best to save the legend, but she had complications."
Feb 06, 2022 09:25 IST

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray mourns Lata Mangeshkar's death

In his condolence message for late Lata Mangeshkar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that it's "heartbreaking that our dear Lata didi is not with us today." "There is hardly a corner of the world where her voice was not heard," Thackeray added.
Feb 06, 2022 09:25 IST

Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92: India mourns the loss of legendary singer

Soon after the news of Lata Mangeshkar’s death, several fans, politicians, and celebrities took to Twitter and paid tribute to the legendary singer. The President of the country Ram Nat Kovind called Lata’s demise heart-breaking and added that her contribution will remain incomparable. “Lata-ji’s demise is heartbreaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their innermost emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable," the tweet read. Read more, here.
Feb 06, 2022 09:25 IST

Lata Mangeshkar to be accorded state funeral

Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains will be kept at Shivaji Park at 2:30 pm today for public darshan and the legendary singer will be accorded a state funeral later in the evening.
Feb 06, 2022 09:25 IST

Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92: Iconic songs by the legendary singer

As Lata Mangeshkar bids adieu to the world, let us take a look at some of her award-winning melodies and remember her in our hearts: Beeti Na Bitai Raina From the 1972 movie Parichay, this song won Lata the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer. Directed by Gulzar, Parichay starred Jeetendra, Jaya Bachchan, Pran, Veena, AK Hangal, Leela Mishra, Keshto Mukherjee, and Asra. Composed by RD Burman, Beeti Na Bitai Raina also included Bhupinder Singh. Roothe Roothe Piya Manaoon Kaise Picturized on Jaya and Vijay Anand, this song from the 1974 movie Kora Kagaz won Lata another National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer. The song is composed by Kalyanji Anandji and written by MG Hashmat. Kora Kagaz was directed by Anil Ganguly and starred AK Hangal, Achala Sachdev, and Deven Verma. Read more: Lata Mangeshkar Death: Award-Winning Songs by the Melodious Singer
Feb 06, 2022 09:25 IST

Lata Mangeshkar dead: 2 days of national mourning announced

The government has announced two-day national mourning on the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure.
Feb 06, 2022 09:25 IST

Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92: Singer's mortal remains to be brought home around 11 am

Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains will be brought home from Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital between 11 am to 2:30 pm, where several high-profile personalities will pay their last respects to the departed soul.
Feb 06, 2022 09:25 IST

Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92: Last rites to take place at 6 pm

The last rites of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar will be performed on Sunday at 6 pm. Before last rites, Mangeshkar's mortal remains will be taken to Shivaji Park in the Dadar area for a final glimpse.
Feb 06, 2022 09:25 IST

Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92: Akshay Kumar is 'deeply saddened'

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is "deeply saddened" by the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. He tweeted, "My sincere condolences and prayers."

Feb 06, 2022 09:25 IST

Lata Mangeshkar died due to multi-organ failure, confirms doctor

"Lata di died at 8.12 am due to multi-organ failure after over 28 days of COVID-19 diagnosis," Dr. Pratit Samdani, who was treating the legendary singer, told reporters outside Breach Candy hospital.
Feb 06, 2022 09:25 IST

Lata Mangeshkar Dies at 92: President mourns the demise of legendary singer

President Ram Nath Kovind mourned the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. "Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable," read the President's tweet.

Feb 06, 2022 09:25 IST

I am anguished beyond words: PM Modi on Lata Mangeshkar's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "anguished beyond words" over the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. He tweeted, "The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people."

Feb 06, 2022 09:25 IST

Vice President mourns the demise of Lata Mangeshkar

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu is "extremely saddened" by the death of Lata Mangeshkar. He tweeted, "India has lost its voice in the death of Lata ji, who has enthralled music lovers in India & across the globe with her mellifluous & sublime voice for many decades."

Feb 06, 2022 09:24 IST

There will never be another Lata ji: Hansal Mehta

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has paid an emotional tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, who breathed her last at 8:12 am on Sunday. Mehta tweeted, "The nightingale moves on. The heavens are blessed. There will never be another Lataji. Om Shanti."

Feb 06, 2022 09:24 IST

One of the greatest Indians has left us: Harsha Bhogle on Lata Mangeshkar's death

Harsha Bhogle has expressed grief over the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. He tweeted, "In grief. In agony. One of the greatest Indians has left us. Thank you for the songs, the memories, the pride we felt because of you. #LataMangeshkar."

Feb 06, 2022 09:24 IST

Usha Mangeshkar confirms Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Usha Mangeshkar confirmed legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's death on Sunday morning. "Yes Lata didi has passed away. I am at the hospital," Usha Mangeshkar told us.
Feb 06, 2022 09:24 IST

Sharad Pawar pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

NCP President Sharad Pawar mourned the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. He tweeted, "This voice will continue to resonate in our minds for eternity through the songs immortalised by the touch of Lata didi's voice."

Feb 06, 2022 09:24 IST

Nitin Gadkari mourns Lata Mangeshkar's death

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has penned a moving tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday morning. "Her passing is an irreparable loss to the country. She was always an inspiration to all the music seekers," Gadkari tweeted.

Feb 06, 2022 09:24 IST

Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains to be taken to Shivaji Park

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains will be taken to Mumbai's Shivaji Park before the last rites.
Feb 06, 2022 09:24 IST

Sanjay Raut mourns Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Shiv Sena politician Sanjay Raut pays a heartfelt tribute to late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Twitter. Sharing a throwback picture of Mangeshkar, Raut tweeted, "End of an era."

Feb 06, 2022 09:24 IST

Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away at 92

Lata Mangeshkar, who was known as the 'Queen of Melody' and the 'Nightingale of India,' passed away on Sunday morning in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The singer breathed her last at 8:12 am.

She had tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms on January 8 and was undergoing treatment at the hospital. She was 92.

Mangeshkar was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy hospital, where she was being treated by Dr. Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The legendary singer was showing improvement until last week but her health deteriorated and she was put back on ventilator support on Saturday morning. The singer was also being treated for pneumonia. She recovered from COVID-19 and pneumonia on January 30.

On Saturday, several high-profile personalities visited the hospital including Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, and NCP leader Supriya Sule to check on the singer.

In November 2019, Mangeshkar was admitted to the same hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was discharged after 28 days.

Born in Indore, Mangeshkar remained the voice of screen idols for generations. She began her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and had sung over 30,000 songs in several Indian languages in over seven decade-long career.

Her first breakthrough song, Dil Mera Toda, was for the film Majboor in 1948. In the following year, 1949, Lata Mangeshkar garnered massive popularity with the track Aayega Aanewaala from Madhubala-starrer Mahal. After this, there was no looking back for Mangeshkar, who went on to become the most iconic singer in Indian cinematic and music history.

Some of her most loved tracks were ‘Ajeeb Dastan Hai Ye,’ ‘Jab Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya,’ ‘Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein,’ ‘Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa To Nahin,’ ‘Lag Jaa Gale,’ ‘Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai,’ ‘Tune O Rangeele,’ ‘Aye Mere Wattan Ke Logo,’ ‘Maye Ni Maye,’ ‘Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye,’ ‘Tere Liye,’ and ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’.

Her last full album was for the late filmmaker Yash Chopra-directed 2004 film ‘Veer Zaara’. Mangeshkar’s last song was ‘Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki,’ which was released on March 30, 2021, as a tribute to the Indian Army. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in 2001.

Lata Mangeshkar was also the recipient of several awards including Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.