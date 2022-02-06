Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away: PM Modi, Akshay Kumar Lead Tributes, Call It 'End of an Era'

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on the morning of Sunday, February 6. The ‘Nightingale of India’ breathed her last in Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital where she was admitted for almost a month now. Lata was 92.

Soon after the news of Lata Mangeshkar’s death, several fans, politicians and celebrities took to Twitter and paid tribute to the legendary singer. The President of the country Ram Nat Kovind called Lata’s demise heart-breaking and added that her contribution will remain incomparable. “Lata-ji’s demise is heartbreaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their innermost emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable," the Tweet read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences and wrote, “I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti."

Bollywood actors including Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Mrunal Thakur, Arjun Rampal, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh among others also called Lata’s death an ‘end of an era’. They took to their respective social media handles and expressed grief.

Nation Mourns Lata Mangeshkar’s Demise:

Lata Mangeshkar’s death is a great loss to the nation. May her soul rest in peace!

