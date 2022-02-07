'Lata Mangeshkar Proved Borders Cannot Restrict Talent,' Pakistan-Born Musician Salman Ahmad Narrates How Didi Ruled Hearts | Exclusive

Lata Mangeshkar’s demise has not only left India but the entire world teary-eyed. Whether it is Pakistan, Sri Lanka, or Bangladesh, the world is grief-stricken following the death of the legendary singer. Now, in an exclusive conversation with News18.com, Pakistan-born-American musician and a member of Junoon band, Salman Ahmad has talked about how Lata Mangeshkar ruled hearts wherever she went. Paying tribute to the Nightingale of India, the musician mentioned that legends like Lata are born once in 100 years.

Salman also called Lata Mangeshkar an international artist and said, “A great artist takes birth once in 100 years. My heart pains after hearing about Lata Mangeshkar’s demise. She ruled the hearts of people with her voice for almost 73 years. She evoked such emotions through her singing, which usually people are unable to express. She was an international artist. She rules across styles, across languages and across generations."

Not just this, but the Junoon band guitarist also threw light on Lata Mangeshkar’s link to Pakistan and talked about how she was also friends with late Pakistani singer Noor Jehan. “Even I am from Pakistan but borders cannot restrict any talent. No border can restrict it. Lata Mangeshkar was a great fan and friend of Noor Jehan too. She had also called Noor Jehan as her elder sister and that she learned a lot from his," he added.

Moreover, the musician also talked about how Lata Mangeshkar became eternal with her music and added that her voice will remain with us forever. “I feel arts and culture rules people’s hearts and minds, that’s what Lata Mangeshkar did. In 70 years, wherever she went, she ruled hearts and minds. With her demise, she has proved that arts and culture is a bridge to know and understand each other. She is not here among us, but her voice will stay with us forever. I will remember her forever," Ahmen concluded.

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar, Salman Ahman also sang her ‘Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa To Nahin‘ from the 1975 movie Aandhi.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan also took to Twitter and mentioned that Lata’s demise is a great loss for the entire world. He was followed by Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry who paid tributes to Lata Mangeshkar and called her an ‘uncrowned queen’.

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday morning where she was admitted for the last 28 days. The veteran singer’s doctor Dr. Pratit Samdani issued a statement and revealed that Lata didi passed away due to multiple organs failure.

