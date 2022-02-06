Lata Mangeshkar, 'Queen of Melody' and 'Nightingale of India', Passes Away Aged 92

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away in Mumbai on Sunday morning. Mangeshkar, who was known as the ‘Queen of Melody’ and the ‘Nightingale of India,’ had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms on January 8 and was undergoing treatment at a city hospital. She was 92.

>LIVE Updates: Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away at 92; India Mourns Demise of its Nightingale

Sister Usha Mangeshkar confirmed the news to News18, “Yes Lata didi has passed away. I am at the hospital."

“Lata di died at 8.12 am due to multi organ failure after over 28 days of COVID-19 diagnosis," Dr Pratit Samdani told reporters outside the hospital.

Her last rites will be performed at 6pm today. Two days of national mourning has been announced, for the duration of which the national flag will be at half mast.

Mangeshkar was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy hospital, where she was being treated by Dr. Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The legendary singer was showing improvement until last week but her health deteriorated and she was put back on ventilator support on Saturday morning. The singer was also being treated for pneumonia. She recovered from COVID-19 and pneumonia on January 30.

On Saturday, several high-profile personalities visited the hospital including Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, and NCP leader Supriya Sule to check on the singer.

In November 2019, Mangeshkar was admitted to the same hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was discharged after 28 days.

