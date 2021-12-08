Lata Mangeshkar Sends Gifts, Wishes for Comedians Samir Choughule, Vishakha Subhedar

Samir Choughule and Vishakha Subhedar, the Marathi comedy reality show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra fame, recently received appreciation from none other than Lata Mangeshkar. Samir and Vishakha have received a letter with a gift from Lata Mangeshkar praising both for their performances in the show.

Overwhelmed by Lata Ji’s appreciation, Samir and Vishakha couldn’t stop but share their gratitude with their friends and fans on their respective social media accounts. Sharing pictures of the letter, Samir and Vishakha, both penned a long note in their respective Instagram posts.

Lata Mangeshkar has sent special gifts to actors Sameer Chowgule and Vishakha Subhedar. Moreover, the legendary playback singer also wrote a congratulatory message in her handwriting on the cover of both gifts.

Advertisement

Samir and Vishakha have shared their feelings by penning long notes. Sameer said that he got the biggest trophy of his life after receiving appreciation and best wishes from Lata Mangkeshwar.

Samir IG post:

Posting on Instagram, Samir wrote, “Nature is so great! It created tears to give way to emotions when one ran out of words. Today, Saraswati, the mother of music and voice, Reverend Lata Mangeshkar Didi sent a gift and the biggest trophy of my life with great love."

“And that trophy is the greetings and blessings in Lata didi’s handwriting. Lata didi always watches Maharashtra comedy fair and laughs a lot… It is a matter of great pride and joy," Samir further thanked the comedy team."

Meanwhile, Vishakha wrote, “what to say… lost words and eyes started rolling … a parcel came home wrapped in shiny paper. There was a card placed on it. The card read ‘Lata Mangeshkar.’ She always sees Hasya Jatra, and because she loves our work, she sends a gift of blessings."

Advertisement

Vishakha IG Post;

“In fact, I am dead … God, what more could I want …! I will always be grateful to “Maharashtra’s Comedy Fair" for this. And also, thanks to those who created us, Sachin Goswami and Sachin Mote and Sony Marathi," Vishakha wrote.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.