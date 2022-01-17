Lata Mangeshkar 'Stable' But Still In ICU; Spokesperson Slams 'Disturbing False News' About Her Health

Lata Mangeshkar was hospitalised earlier this month after she was tested positive for Covid-19. The veteran singer has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She was also diagnosed with pneumonia. While her family and the doctors treating her have assured fans that Lata is improving, on Sunday rumours did the rounds claiming that Lata’s health condition has deteriorated.

Lata’s spokesperson clarified that the claims were false and assured fans that she was stable. In a statement reported by PTI, the spokesperson said, “It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home."

On Sunday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope also said that Lata was improving. “Lata Mangeshkar’s condition is improving. I spoke to authorities of the Breach Candy Hospital who updated me about her health. I told them that the spokesperson of the hospital should provide updates on the singer’s condition as people are eager to know about her health," Tope told reporters, as reported by PTI.

Meanwhile, Lata’s sister, singer Asha Bhosle told ETimes that special prayers are being conducted for Lata’s speedy recovery. “Unke ghar par (Prabhukunj, Peddar Road) Shiv Bhagawan ke rudras bithaye hain aur puja-paath kar rahe hain for her recovery (Lord Shiva Rudras has been placed at her house and pujas are being organised for her recovery". Fans too have been praying for her speedy recovery.

The 92-year-old singer was last admitted to the same hospital in 2019 after she faced difficulties in breathing. She was diagnosed with pneumonia at the time and was in the hospital for 28 days. Fondly known as the Nightingale of India, Lata began her playback singing career at the age of 13. She has delivered several hit songs through her eight-decade-long career.

