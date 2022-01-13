Lata Mangeshkar Still in ICU After Contracting Covid-19, Shows 'Slight Improvement' in Health

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is still under observation in the ICU, five days after she tested positive for COVID-19 and was subsequently admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. However, there has been a slight improvement in her health, Dr. Pratit Samdani who is treating the singing legend told news agency ANI.

As per a report in ETimes, Mangeshkar will continue to be in ICU for 10-12 days. The singer is being closely monitored and treated for both COVID-19 and pneumonia infections, however, she has not been put on oxygen and is stable.

Mangeshkar, 92, tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on Saturday.

On Monday, Mangeshkar’s niece Rachna Shah told us that the singer was recovering well. “Didi is absolutely stable and is alert. God has been really kind. She is a fighter and a winner and that is how we have known her for so many years. I would like to thank all the fans across the nation who have kept her in their prayers. We can see when everyone prays, nothing can go wrong."

She further added that the veteran singer who is also known as the nightingale of India is being attended by the best team of doctors, “The doctors are doing a wonderful job. Dr. Pratik Samdani of Breach Candy hospital also gave a statement earlier in the day. The best doctors are on call and are attending her."

In November 2019, Mangeshkar was admitted to the same hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was discharged after 28 days.

Considered one of Indian cinema’s greatest singers, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001.

She is also the recipient of several other awards, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

