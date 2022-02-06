Lata Mangeshkar Still in ICU Under Doctor's Supervision; Worried Sonia Gandhi Says 'India Needs Her'

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) where she is being treated by Dr. Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. She is under my supervision, said Dr. Samdani on Sunday morning. The health of Mangeshkar, who has been admitted to the hospital for over a month now, deteriorated further on Saturday after which she was put back on ventilator support.

>LIVE Updates: Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away at 92; India Mourns Demise of its Nightingale

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday expressed deep concern over the health of the 92-year-old singer and said that “India needs her." “Congress president Sonia Gandhi has expressed deep concern about the health of India’s singing legend Lata Mangeshkar and has prayed for her early recovery," the Congress said on its Twitter handle. “Generations have grown up listening to her melodious voice. India needs her," the party said quoting Gandhi said.

On Saturday, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray visited the hospital but did not speak with the media. Thackeray shares family relations with the Mangeshkar family. The singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital’s ICU on January 11 after testing positive for COVID-19. She was kept on a ventilator but taken off it when she showed signs of improvement. Her health, however, deteriorated on February 5, after which she was provided ventilator support again.

Advertisement

Several high-profile personalities have visited the hospital including Union Minister Piyush Goyal, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, and NCP leader Supriya Sule to check on the singer.

Mangeshkar, popularly known as the “nightingale of India", is a recipient of the country’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.