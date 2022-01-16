Lata Mangeshkar to Remain in ICU for a Few More Days, Singer's Condition Same as Before

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to the ICU after containing Covid-19 will remain in the intensive care unit for a few more days, as informed by Dr Pratit Samdani, who’s treating her at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The veteran singer will remain under doctors’ supervision and her condition is the same as before. However, no one is allowed to meet her yet. On Friday, Dr Pratit told ANI that there was a ‘slight improvement’ in her health condition.

Mangeshkar, 92, tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai, last week.

Speaking with News18 earlier this week, Lata’s niece Rachna said, “Didi is absolutely stable and is alert. God has been really kind. She is a fighter and a winner and that is how we have known her for so many years. I would like to thank all the fans across the nation who have kept her in their prayers. We can see when everyone prays, nothing can go wrong."

She further added that the veteran singer who is also known as the nightingale of India is being attended by the best team of doctors, “The doctors are doing a wonderful job. Dr. Pratik Samdani of Breach Candy hospital also gave a statement earlier in the day. The best doctors are on call and are attending her."

Considered one of Indian cinema’s greatest singers, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001.

She is also the recipient of several other awards, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

