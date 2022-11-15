Lata Mangeshkar To Superstar Krishna, Legends Who Bid Adieu To World In 2022

Superstar Krishna, the father of Mahesh Babu, breathed his last on Tuesday, November 15, leaving a void in the Telugu film industry and in the hearts of millions of fans. Having worked in over 350 films in his marvellous career spanning over five decades, Krishna’s contribution to Tollywood is incredible. The veteran actor was also a revered director and producer.

Similar to legendary actor Krishna, who died of cardiac arrest at 79, the year 2022 witnessed the sad demise of several notable personalities from Indian cinema. So, here’s taking a look at some of the most iconic celebrities who bid adieu to the world this year:

Mannava Balayya

Veteran Telugu actor Mannava Balayya passed away at 94 on April 9 this year. He delivered some groundbreaking performances in films like Crime and Punishment, Bhakta Kannappa, and Peddannayya, alongside producing movies such as Chelleli Kapuram and Oorukichina Maata, to name a few. Balayya had acted in over 300 films in his illustrious film career.

Krishnam Raju

Known as the Rebel Star of Telugu cinema, Krishnam Raju was the most loved villain on screen. He featured in some highly popular films like Bhakta Kannappa, Trisulam, Rangoon Rowdy and Tandra Paparayudu, among others. Krishnam Raju was 83 when he passed away. The late actor was suffering from bacterial pneumonia, following which he succumbed to a heart attack.

Bappi Lahiri

Renowned singer and composer Bappi Lahiri was a rage with his peppy numbers during the 80s and 90s. Some of his hit classics like Yaad Aa Raha Hai, Tamma Tamma Loge, and Tune Maari Entriyaan still hold a special place in everyone’s playlist. The celebrated singer-composer died on February 15 owing to a sleeping disorder called Obstructive Sleep Apnea. He was 69.

Sandhya Mukherjee

Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee had won the hearts of many with her melodious vocals in numerous super-hit songs. The playback singer even received the honorary Banga Bibhushan Award for her exceptional contribution to Bengali cinema. Sandhya Mukherjee breathed her last on February 15 after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 90.

Lata Mangeshkar

The Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar’s demise served as an irreversible loss to Indian cinema. Lata’s captivating vocals have tugged at the heartstrings of many over the years. She died on February 6 at the age of 92, leaving behind an unrivalled legacy.

