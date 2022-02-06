Lata Mangeshkar was Like My Best Friend: Waheeda Rehman Remembers the Singing Legend | Exclusive

Lata Mangeshkar had sung several songs for Waheeda Rehman starrer films in her career. Some of the most popular playback songs Lata sung for the popular Bollywood actress are from the film Guide. Piya Tose to Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna, the lilting melodies Waheeda lip-synced to will remain forever etched in our memories. In a conversation with News18, the yesteryear actress recalls her time with Mangeshkar, who she says was like her best friend.

It’s really tragic and shocking news. I am feeling numb. A million memories hurry past as I recall her face. We were on very friendly terms almost like best friends. The last time I met her was at Yusuf saab’s (Dilip Kumar) house around four to five years back. She came to visit him and I was also there. On her way back home, I told her to come to my house and she agreed and we had an amazing time. Lataji was way ahead of her times and was well-versed with technology too. She kept track of the going-on in the industry and could really connect with the youngsters. It was a rare gift that we lost with her passing away.

Advertisement

LIVE Updates: Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away at 92; India Mourns Demise of its Nightingale

She lent her voice to many songs in some blockbuster films of my career. My favourite song always remains to be Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai from Guide. In fact many times she has mentioned to me that the song is her favourite too. One great thing about Lataji was that she would first understand the mood and situation of the song and would also enquire the actor on whom the song was going to be picturised after which she would sing the song accordingly. When she sang Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai, it became really easy for me to perform only because of the fact that Lataji put all her emotions in the song. The last song we did together was Lukka Chuppi in Rang De Basanti. Although I didn’t lip-sync the song, it was really an emotional track.

Many people thought she was very shy and silent person and doesn’t like to interact with anyone. But I had a completely different experience. She would always hug me whenever we would meet. I don’t remember the film but she was recording a song with Yash Chopra at Mehboob Studios and I was also a part of that film. She enquired about the actor and when Yashji told that it was me, she requested me if I could come. Yashji called me and I went to the studio. When I reached, she came running and hugged me and everyone started looking at us and were wondering that Lataji who was otherwise was shy was so open with me. She had a childlike innocence to her.

Advertisement

The last time when she visited my place, she told me that she would come for half an hour, but she sat for almost three hours. I requested her to have dinner but she refused as she told me that she was very careful of her diet. There were several occasions where I would send her kebabs, biryani and chocolates and she would send me back sarees.

Advertisement

Lataji will always remain immortal through her voice. Her meledious voice will be heard many generations in the future."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.