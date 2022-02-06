Lata Mangeshkar Was Rejected Because of Her 'Thin Voice' During Her Initial Career Days

The demise of Lata Mangeshkar has left the nation grief-struck. The legendary singer passed away on the morning of February 6. She was admitted in Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital earlier in January after getting tested positive for coronavirus. Even though the golden voice has fallen silent, her songs will remain with us forever.

In her career of almost eight decades, Lata Mangeshkar’s sung over 25,000 songs in 36 languages. Whether it is Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, Aisa des hai mera, humko humise chura lo, yeh galiyan yeh chaubara, or zindagi pyar ka geet hai among others, Lata Mangeshkar’s melodious songs are evergreen. While everyone knows Lata’s success story, not many people are aware of the struggles she faced during her initial career days.

Lata Mangeshkar had once revealed how directors used to reject her because of her ‘thin voice’. During an interview, the singer had mentioned she was told that her voice will not suit actresses. “Our S. It was Mukherjee sahib, who was the owner of Filmistan. At that time the film Shaheed was being made, whose music was by master Ghulam Haider Sahab. He heard me and said that I want to record your song. He said you sing the same song – don’t cry bubbles here. I was a fan of Noor Jahan, so I sang that song. This song was wanted for Kamini Kaushal, Yusuf Bhai (Dilip Kumar) was a hero. When Mukherjee sahib heard it, he started saying – no, this voice is too thin, my heroine will not suit," Lata had said narrating the incident.

Not just this, but when Lata debuted her playback singing career with the 1942 Marathi movie Kiti Hasaal, the song was edited out from the final cut of the film. It was in 1948 that Lata Didi got her first major break with the song “Dil Mera Toda, Mujhe Kahin Ka Na Chhora" from the movie Majboor.

Meanwhile, social media is already flooded with the nation mourning the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to politicians across part lines and Bollywood celebrities, Lata Mangeshkar’s death has left everyone teary-eyed.

Rest in peace, Lata Mangeshkar!

