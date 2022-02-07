Lata Mangeshkar Wrote a Letter in Gujarati for the First Time to PM Narendra Modi's Mother

Though Lata Mangeshkar’s mother tongue was Marathi, but she sang in many languages in her lifetime. She also wrote a letter in Gujarati for the first time, and that too to Heeraben, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mangeshkar wrote the letter to Heeraben in June 2019 when Narendra Modi won the general election with a thumping majority and became the Prime Minister for a second consecutive term.

In Gujarati, the legendary singer wrote, “Congratulations to your son and my brother for becoming Prime Minister for again with the blessings of Lord Rama. I salute your and Narendrabhai’s life full of simplicity. Wishing good luck to Prahladbhai and Pankajbhai (Modi’s younger brothers) and your entire family and I pray to God for healthy and long life. I’m writing for the first time in Gujarati so forgive me for any mistake."

The Gujarat government shared the letter after Mangeshkar breathed her last aged 92 on Sunday, after a month-long hospitalisation due to Covid-19 and other ailments. Mangeshkar died in a city hospital in the morning due to multiorgan failure. She was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai in the evening. The Prime Minister visited Mumbai to pay his last respects to Lata didi.

PM Modi offered floral tributes to the singing legend when her mortal remains were brought to Shivaji Park ground in Dadar area for cremation. After paying tributes and consoling Mangeshkar’s family members, the prime minister left.

