Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6 last year. She was widely regarded as one of the greatest voices in the Indian music industry and was called the ‘Nightingale of India’. In her career spanning over seven decades, the late singer has given her voice to over 30,000 songs in several Indian languages including Tamil, Marathi, Bengali and English. To mark her first death anniversary, let’s walk down the lane of a musical journey and look at some of her evergreen songs, which have been immortal for generations.

Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon

Advertisement

The patriotic song, penned by Kavi Pradeep, pays tribute to the sacrifice of soldiers. The soulful song was performed by Lata Mangeshkar on Republic Day in 1963 in New Delhi in presence of then President S Radhakrishnan and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Her voice moved the crowd at the stadium, even late Nehru’s eyes welled up. The song is to date inadvertently played on Independence and Republic Day.

Lag Ja Gale (Woh Kaun Thi)

This glorious melody by Lata Mangeshkar, which was released in 1964, was composed by Madan Mohan and penned by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan. The song still gives chills and goosebumps to its listeners, every time it is played.

Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh (Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai)

Advertisement

The 1960s song featured Meena Kumari and Rajkumar. The song is regarded as one of the most popular songs of the veteran singer. The melodious tunes still take the listeners back in their time. The song has been immortal for generations.

Humko Humise Chura Lo (Mohabbatein)

Advertisement

The star-studded musical romantic drama caught the youth by storm. The song crooned by Lata Mangeshkar proved the film’s crowning achievement; it also cements the late singer’s versatility.

Satyamkm Shivam Sundaram (Title Track)

Advertisement

It is one of the most difficult songs to render, but the iconic singer gave it the seamlessness and quality it needed to impress the listeners. A master composition by Laxmikant Pyarelal for Raj Kapoor’s film is believed to have been inspired by the singer’s voice. Her attempt and Zeenat Aman’s performance made this song one of the classics.

Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)

The songs from this romantic film have been etched forever in the hearts of many. But this one pretty much established Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s on-screen chemistry to perfection. The track, voiced by Lata Mangeshkar and Kumar Sanu, went on to become a romantic sensation. It also emerged as one of the biggest love anthems of all times.

Read all the Latest Movies News here