Lata Mangeshkar’s Humility Made Her Great, Say Saints as They Recall Singer’s Visit to Belur Math in WB

One early morning in the early 1990s, a saint spotted a woman humming in the courtyard of Belur Math in Howrah, West Bengal, sounding like Lata Mangeshkar. A closer look and he realised it was indeed the singing great Lata Mangeshkar.

The maharaj gave Mangeshkar a trip of the math. She then requested to meet President Maharaj Bhutesanandji. When she was taken to his room, a chair was kept for her.

Mangeshkar, however, did not sit in the chair, instead sat on the floor.

Advertisement

According to saints from the math, maharaj ji blessed her and she asked him whether he wants to listen to her song.

“He said he would listen to it some other time. Mangeshkar was moved by it. She told the maharaj that whenever the president felt like hearing her song, she would come to Belur Math," they said.

Saints who saw Mangeshkar at the math said: “She was very humble, despite being the world famous Lata Mangeshkar."

Mangeshkar was a devotee of Ramkrishna Mission and considered Swami Vivekananda her ideal.

One of the saints of Ramkrishna Mission said: “Great souls are humble that’s what Lata Mangeshkar taught us."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.