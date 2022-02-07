Lata Mangeshkar's Tamil Songs Were No Less Popular Than Her Bollywood Tracks

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday aged 92. She had tested positive for Covid-19 in early January 2022. She was receiving treatment at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital. Beginning her career as a singer in 1942, she went on to record songs in several Indian and foreign languages. She crooned many evergreen Tamil songs that are still being listened to by her fans.

Lata made her debut as a singer in Tamil films with Aan Murattu Adiyal in 1953. The film was a Tamil remake of the Hindi film Aan. Her collaboration with music composer Illayraja gave some of the most famous songs in Tamil films. Here’s a look at Tamil songs sung by her:

Lata sang songs Izhandhen Unnai Anbe, Nagaru Nagaru, Paadu Singara Paadalai and Indru Endhan Nenjil in the movie Aan Murattu Adiyal. The music of the film was composed by Naushad Kambadasan, who also penned the lyrics of the song.

Advertisement

Lata also gave her voice to the song Endhan Kannaalan in Vaana Ratham film, which was a remake of the Hindi film Uran Khatola. The lyricist and music composer duo of Kambasan and Naushad once again created magic with their collaboration with singer Lata with this film released in 1955.

After a long gap from Tamil films, Lata made a comeback as a singer in the film Anand. She sang Aaraaroo Aaraaroo in the film Anand starring Sivaji Ganesan. Music director Ilayaraaja composed the songs of the film released in 1987. The lyrics of the songs in the movie were penned by Gangai Amaran, who is the younger brother of Ilayaraaja.

In 1988, Lata again collaborated with Ilayraaja in a film titled Sathya starring Kamal Haasan. She sang Valaiyosai Gala Gala with famous playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. The song was among the most popular romantic songs in Tamil cinema at that time.

Lata also sang Engiruntho Azhaikkum from the film En Jeevan Paaduthu in 1988.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.