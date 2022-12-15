Late Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja Posthumously Awarded the Kannada Kala Bhushan Award

Late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7, 2020, following a heart attack. Kannada cinema mourned the death of their dearest actor. Now in 2022, the Kannada Friends Association Committee honoured the actor with a posthumous Kannada Kala Bhushan award in Karunada Sambrama 2022.

Chiranjeevi’s brother and actor Dhruva Sarja accepted the award on behalf of his brother and thanked everyone. Krishna Goudru, Pradeep and Prashanthwere present at the award ceremony. MPs Tejaswi Surya and DK Suresh also attended the event.

The 12th edition of Karunada Sambrama 2022 kicked off on December 10 and 11. It was marked by a star-studded gathering, song and dance.

Advertisement

The event, which was held in association with Varun Studios and Raj Events, was a success. The program was vibrant, with famous stars adding to the glamour. The energy of the event peaked when hat-trick hero Shiva Rajkumar grooved to the beats of the song ‘Gillakko Siva Gillakko’ and action prince Dhruv Sarja, Kavya Shah, Vikram Ravichandran, Nidhi Subbaiah, Sangeeta Sringeri, Virat and many other stars entertained the audience with their dance.

Singers like SPB Charan, Singer Manu, Naveen Sajju, Anuradha Bhatt, Vijay Prakash mesmerised the audience with their wonderful singing. Stars like Manvita Harish, Srujan Lokesh, Srinagar Kitty, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Ravi Shankar were also present at the grand event.

The various dance and singing performances kept the audience engaged and the award ceremony was executed smoothly. The whole event can be watched online on OTT platforms.

The two-day festival concluded on a great note and people were impressed with the grandeur of the event.

Read all the Latest Movies News here