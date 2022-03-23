Late Actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s Wife Ashwini Receives His Honorary Doctorate from University of Mysore

Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar has now been conferred with an honorary doctorate from The University of Mysore. In his absence, his wife Ashwini received the honour on his behalf at the iconic Crawford Hall, in Mysuru on March 22. He was conferred the honour posthumously for his contribution in the field of cinema and for his philanthropic works. It was the 102nd convocation of the University of Mysore.

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar accepted the honour on the late actor’s behalf from Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot. The event was attended by Rajkumar’s brother Raghavendra Rajkumar, sisters and other members of Dr. Rajkumar’s family.

As reported by The Hindu, Puneeth’s brother Raghavendra Rajkumar said, “My father was 47 years old when he got his doctorate. Today, my brother has been conferred with an honorary doctorate posthumously at the age of 47. Puneeth used to tell us that nobody should run after awards, as they would follow them if they work hard. His words have come true. The honour has also increased the responsibility on us, to follow in Puneeth’s footsteps. We need to continue Puneeth’s works as it is a great honour bestowed on him."

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away in October last year after suffering from cardiac arrest. His passing away came as a shock to his family, friends and his fans. On the 17th of March, which also marked his 47th birth anniversary, the actor’s last film James was released posthumously amid fanfare. The film has received a thunderous response at the box office, earning over Rs. 100 crores gross in just 4 days. South trade analyst Monabala had mentioned in his tweet that James had ‘achieved the record of highest single day footfalls for any movie in 88 years history of Kannada Film Industry.’ The film also stars Priya Anand, Srikanth, R Sarathkumar, Tilak Shekar, Mukesh Rishi, Aditya Menon, and Rangayana Raghu and the late actor’s voiceover was done by his brother Shiva Rajkumar.

