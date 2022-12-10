Home » News » Movies » Late Kannada Actor Ambareesh’s Love For Bike And Biryani Knew No Limit

Late Kannada Actor Ambareesh’s Love For Bike And Biryani Knew No Limit

Two things that were synonymous with Ambareesh’s name, were his Jawa bike and biryani.

Ambareesh was also known for his love for Biryani, which too was as intense as it was for bikes.
Late Kannada actor Ambareesh’s love for cars and bikes is known to all. Riding them at high speeds was a great pass time for him. Malavalli Huchche Gowda Amarnath, who became popular by his screen name Ambareesh, once asked his father for a bike. When his father said no to him, the actor ran away and went straight to his friend Rajendra Singh Babu’s house and stayed there for a day.

Ambareesh was also known for his love for Biryani, which too was

as intense as it was for bikes. Once, his friend informed him that one can get

good biryani at Shree Hotel in Mysore. The hotel was famous for biryani and

therefore, one had to go early if they wanted to have the delicious biryani it

had to offer. Ambareesh woke up early in the morning and went to enjoy mutton

biryani at this hotel. Since then, the actor became a big fan of their biryani.

The actor’s demise saddened all of Karnataka. He left for the

heavenly abode in 2018, after an illustrious career of more than 200 films. The

noted actor and former Union minister passed away at a private hospital in

Bengaluru.

Ambareesh was married to actress Sumalatha and has a son named Abhishek Gowda.

