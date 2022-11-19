Late Kannada Actor Shankar Nag’s S.P. Sangliyana 2 Re-released In Theatres

Late Kannada superstar Shankar Nag was one of the most celebrated actors of his time. Along with being a phenomenal actor, he was also a revered filmmaker. S.P. Sangliyana 2 is one of the many blockbuster films of his unrivalled filmography. The action drama was a raging success at the box office back in 1990. Now, after 32 years, the Sandalwood film was re-released in theatres on November 18.

The film was loosely based on the life of HT Sangliyana, a police officer, who went on to become a politician. S.P. Sangliyana 2 hit the theatres on March 19, 1990, and opened to highly positive reviews from the audience. The film was extremely special for Shankar’s fans as it marked one of his last films before his untimely death on September 30, 1990.

Written and directed by P Nanjundappa, S.P. Sangliyana 2 also marked one of the highest-grossing films of Shankar’s career. The film reportedly minted Rs 8 lakh back then and managed to surpass the business of its predecessor. As a result, S.P. Sangliyana 2 is regarded as one of the greatest sequels in the history of Kannada cinema.

Produced under the banner of Swarnagiri Movies, S.P. Sangliyana 2 starred an ensemble cast besides Shankar Raj, which included Bhavya, Shivaranjani, Ashok, Devaraj, Mukhyamantri Chandru and Vajramun, among many others. According to reports, the 1990 film was watched by 1,84,150 people over the course of 9 weeks at the iconic Kapali theatre.

For those unaware, Shankar Nag died in a car accident on the outskirts of Davanagere town at the age of 35. His sudden death sent shock waves across the Kannada film industry.

