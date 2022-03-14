BAFTA Pays Tribute to Late Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar In 'Memoriam' Segment

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who recently passed away in January this year, was featured in the’In Memoriam’ segment at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) awards 2022. The annual award show paid tribute to the late melodious Indian singer along with Hollywood icon Sidney Poitier through a montage. The award ceremony was hosted by Rebel Wilson and took place at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, as reported by ETimes.

Mangeshkar had died at the age of 92 on January 6 after suffering multiple organ failure.

Reportedly, while paying tribute to Mangeshkar, the British Academy highlighted her extraordinary contribution to the Indian music industry. “An Indian playback singer who recorded an estimated 25,000 songs for more than 1,000 Hindi films over a career spanning 70 years," the academy described.

Notably, Lata Mangeshkar was the first Indian artist to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in 1974. “Her film credits list is vast, but notable songs featured in Anamika (1973), Aasha (1980), Dil Se (1998), and Rang De Basanti (2006). In 2001, she was awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna," the montage concluded.

The academy also remembered other prominent personalities in its ‘In Memoriam’ segment. These included actors Sally Kellerman and Monica Vitti, actor-filmmaker Sidney Poitier, and director Ivan Reitman.

The 75th BAFTA ceremony was held on March 13 in London’s Royal Albert Hall. Jane Campion-directorial The Power of the Dog dominated the awards this time. The film bagged both the Best Film and Best Director awards. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch accepted the award for Best Director on behalf of Campion at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, American actor Will Smith clinched the award for Best Actor for his role in King Richard, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. British actress Joanna Scanlan won the Best Actress award for playing a widow in After Love.

