Latest Pic Of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Son Leaves Fans Second Guessing His Debut

The stage is set for the Nandamuri family to produce another actor. Last year, Nandamuri Balakrishna confirmed that he will launch his son Nandamuri Mokshagna Teja in films. In addition to this, Balakrishna had stated that he himself will direct the debut film.

Mokshangna’s debut in Tollywood has been much-awaited. The latest picture of Mokshagna has made him a target of some fans. Ever since Balakrishna had confirmed his son’s debut in the film industry, fans were hoping that Mokshagna will work on his physique. But nothing as such happened.

Balakrishna, on May 22, had shared a family photo featuring him along with his wife, Vasundhara Devi, elder daughter Nara Brahmani and son. While fans were not tired of adoring the perfect family portrait, there were some users who took a swipe at Mokshangna’s physique. People were surprised to see that he didn’t undergo any physical transformation ahead of his debut.

Advertisement

In the viral picture, Balakrishna and his wife were seen seated and all smiles, while their son and daughter stood right behind them. Balakrishna had donned a bright yellow kurta with white pyjama, while his wife looked beautiful in a red-green saree. Nara Brahmani simply followed her mother’s footsteps as she donned a gorgeous saree with a sleeveless blouse, and Mokshangna wore a shirt and pant.

Advertisement

Last year, in an interview with TV9 Telugu, the actor said, “The sequel of Aditya 369 has always been on the cards. But it’s not an easy job to reach the expectations formed by the original". Balakrishna further shared that he has narrated the script to Singeetam Srinivasa Rao who had asked him not to give pitch the idea to anyone. “I will direct the project and further details will be announced soon," he added.

Aditya 369 was released back in the year 1991 and it was helmed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao. Balakrishna played the lead role in the film.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.