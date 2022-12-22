Latest Promo of Unstoppable With NBK 2 Features Rashii Khanna, Jaya Prada And Jayasudha

After a successful first season, Unstoppable with NBK returned for a second season in October this year. Unstoppable with NBK 2 premiered on Aha Video on October 14, 2022, following its announcement on Dussehra. The first two guests on the chat show were N Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh. The episode was widely loved by the audiences, and its broadcast set a record by raking in the highest TRP rating.

Now, for the celebrity chat show’s sixth episode, Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to welcome Rashii Khanna, Jaya Prada and Jayasudha. Aha Video recently unveiled the promo of the upcoming episode on Twitter. “Evergreen Beauties tho #NBK allari #UnstoppableWithNBKS2 - Ep 6 Promo out now," read the tweet.

The two-minute-long video shared on YouTube is enough to pique fans’ excitement about the upcoming episode. The upcoming episode will premiere on Aha Video on December 23.

The latest promo of Unstoppable with NBK 2 has been received well by the audience. Soon after it surfaced on the internet, a user commented, “Super NBK Sir. Happy that movie lovers are seeing Jayasudha madam and Jayapradha madam after a long time. Beautiful and young actress Rashi Khanna also joined with them…" Another remarked, “I am the biggest fan of Jayapradha gaaru and balayya babu…very happy to see both in a single screen…thank you so much for bringing jayapradha gaaru to this show…"

Meanwhile, ardent fans of the show are also waiting for the release of Unstoppable with NBK 2’s special episode, starring superstar Prabhas. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the episode will be launched on February 16 or 23, next year.

