Latha Rajinikanth Urges Fans Not to Stand Outside Their Residence Amid Rain

It’s superstar Rajinikanth’s birthday. The Jailer actor has turned 72 today, December 12! Thaliava’s family members, friends, and fans have been celebrating the legend in their style. Throughout the day, people have been sending their best wishes to the Darbar actor. People across the spectrum, actors, fans, and politicians are equally committed to making the day memorable for Rajinikanth.

To commemorate the occasion, Madurai fans have cut a 15-foot-long cake weighing a whopping 73 kilograms. Not only this but admirers have surrounded the residence of Rajinikanth amid heavy rains in Tamil Nadu.

The growing crowd is an example of Thaliavar’s fan following in the state. Fans are waiting outside his residence for the Chandramukhi actor’s glimpse but he is busy shooting for the upcoming movie Jailer. Given the security reasons and rains, the wife of Rajinikanth Latha came outside and requested fans not to wait for him standing outside his residence.

Advertisement

On the work front, at the age of 72, Rajinikanth is currently working on Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer, of Doctor and Beast and Kolamaavu Kokila fame. The cast and crew of his new film Jailer shared a montage on social media to wish the actor a happy birthday. The movie will be released in April 2023, and Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and Shivraj Kumar will all appear alongside the Superstar.

Since Nelson is in charge of Jailer, there is a lot of excitement. It will be interesting to watch how a figure like Rajinikanth can fit into the director’s eccentric style of filming. On the other hand, it remains to be seen whether Nelson will include Rajinikanth in his type of movie.

Rajinikanth signed a two-film pact with Lyca Productions when everyone assumed Jailer would be his final movie. Cibi Chakravarthy, Don renown, and Kannum Kannum Nelson Dilipkumar, Karthik Subbaraj, and Kollaiyadithaal fame are the names that are being discussed for Rajinikanth’s forthcoming movies. With their distinctive approaches to filmmaking, the three directors show a lot of promise.

Read all the Latest Movies News here