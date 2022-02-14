Home » News » Movies » Lauren Gottlieb Sets Temperatures Soaring With Pictures in Crop Top, Denim Shorts

The dancer-actor from the United States mostly works in the Indian film industry.
The pictures have received more than 1.25 lakh likes and 617 comments.

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: February 14, 2022, 17:16 IST

Dancer-actor Lauren Gottlieb, known for her sensational performance in Bhojpuri Holi song — Kamariya hila Rahi hai — has shared some searing pictures on Instagram.

In the pictures, Lauren can be seen wearing a red top and denim shorts. She has also asked a question in the caption which made her fans crazy. The caption reads, “Love is in the air, Tell me your favourite 1-7." The actor boasts 3 million followers on Instagram.

Here is the link to her Instagram account:

The dancer-actor from the United States mostly works in the Indian film industry. She was also a contestant in the third season of the dance reality show, So You Think You Can Dance and appeared in a lead role in the Indian dance film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance.

She and choreographer Punit Pathak also came second in the sixth season of the popular Indian television dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2013.

Gottlieb has also performed with Hollywood celebrities such as Shakira, Sean Kingston, Carrie Underwood, Willow Smith, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, and many more.

In 2016, Lauren Gottlieb made her debut in the Punjabi film industry with the film, Ambarsariya. She played the role of a Punjabi girl who lives in Canada and travels to Punjab to film a documentary.

