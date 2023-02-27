Maharashtrian folk (Lavani) dancer Gautami Patil’s videotape has been leaked on social media. Gautami was changing at an event and was secretly filmed. The video was then circulated on social media. Members of the artiste’s troupe have filed a complaint at the Vimantal police station. The video was captured on a mobile camera and the video was circulated from two social media accounts, according to several media reports.

The police have registered a case under molestation against unknown miscreants responsible for circulating videos through social media accounts. After the obscene clip was circulated, social media users have come forward in support of the artist and expressed disappointment for the same.

Maharashtra State Commission for Women Chairperson, Rupali Chakankar shared a slew of tweets on Twitter. She wrote in Marathi, “It has come to light that a private video of Lavani artiste Gautami Patil’s changing room was secretly filmed and broadcasted on social media. It is reported that a complaint has been registered in this regard at Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station."

She continued and stated that the cybercrime rates against women are increasing day by day. “To prevent these types of crimes, if the rapid action force of the special team is established and a strike action campaign is carried out, the criminals will be deterred and the misdeeds will be brought under control," she concluded.

Speaking with Pune Mirror, senior police inspector, Vilas Sonde stated, “A first information report (FIR) has been registered under section 354-C (voyeurism) of the Indian penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act against unidentified persons."

He also mentioned that the police are investigating the IP address and other technical details. An investigation is underway.

The popular folk dancer often stirs controversy through her dance steps and expression during her performances. She has been accused of promoting vulgarity and obscenity while performing Lavani on stage. Recently, she expressed regret and sought an apology on social media.

