Lawrence Bishnoi Says 'Will Not Forgive Salman Khan Unless...'

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who also emerged as the key accused in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala case, has now said that his community will not forgive Salman Khan unless the Bollywood actor tenders an apology.

“Bishnoi candidly admitted during all his interrogation that his community members will never forgive Salman Khan unless he tenders apology for killing the blackbuck," Pramod Kushwaha, deputy commissioner of police (special cell) said.

HGS Dhaliwal, special commissioner (special cell) mentioned how Bishnoi stated that acquittal or punishment from the court will not be the final decision from his side because his community members consider blackbuck to be sacred.

Last month, Salman Khan and his father received an anonymous letter that threatened to kill them. Following this, an FIR was then filed against an unknown person, and security was also been beefed up outside the actor’s residence in Mumbai. While Lawrence Bishnoi’s name has emerged as the prime suspect, he then refused any connection to the letters.

For the unversed, Salman Khan was once on the radar of Lawrence Bishnoi. In 2018, one of Bishnoi’s aides was arrested after he threatened to kill the Tiger 3 actor in relation to the blackbuck killing case. Bishnois believe that blackbucks are the reincarnation of their spiritual leader, Bhagwan Jambeshwar, also known as Jambaji.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. The film will hit theatres in April next year. Apart from this, the actor has also been working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. Apart from these, Salman’s No Entry 2 is also likely to go on floors by this year-end. Besides this, he will also be making a special appearance in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather. Recently, it was also reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be soon coming together for a film which will be helmed by Aditya Chopra. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

